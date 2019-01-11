Blues' Alexander Steen: Will make trip

Steen (shoulder) will join the Blues on their upcoming road trip, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports.

Steen was ruled out for a minimum of two weeks initially, which would keep him out for the remainder of the road trip. While that's not guaranteed to change, it seems unlikely he would be joining the club if he didn't have a chance to return at some point during the four-game swing.

