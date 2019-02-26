Blues' Alexander Steen: Won't play Tuesday
Steen (illness) will sit out Tuesday's game against the Predators, Jim Thomas of The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.
Steen's absence should be a short one, based on the reason behind it, but it forced the Blues to make an emergency recall of Samuel Blais ahead of Tuesday's tilt against the Predators. Though the veteran winger is on pace to fall well short of his usual offensive marks, he's displayed some offensive spark of late, notching five points in his last seven games. His next chance to get back at it arrives Friday against the Hurricanes.
