Texier (upper body) will be an option for Tuesday's regular-season finale against Utah, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports.
Texier missed the last four games due to injury, but he has been a healthy scratch frequently this season. In 31 appearances this season, he has provided six goals, 11 points, 50 shots on net and 20 hits.
