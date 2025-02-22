Now Playing

Texier (illness) will be in the lineup Saturday against the Jets, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports.

Texier missed the Blues' last two games before the break with an illness, but he'll be good to go for Saturday's matchup with Winnipeg. The 25-year-old Texier has four goals and nine points through his first 27 games with St. Louis.

