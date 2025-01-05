Texier recorded an assist in Saturday's 6-4 loss to the Blue Jackets.

Texier got on the scoresheet in his return to Columbus, where he played his first five NHL seasons. The 25-year-old's return wasn't triumphant, but he has some momentum on offense with five points over his last six outings. Texier is still competing for playing time with players like Mathieu Joseph, Zachary Bolduc and Oskar Sundqvist. For the season, Texier has eight points, 35 shots on net, 12 hits and a minus-2 rating over 22 appearances in a bottom-six role.