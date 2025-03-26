Texier scored a goal and added two PIM in Tuesday's 6-1 win over the Canadiens.

Texier is trying his best to avoid returning to the press box, as he's scored in consecutive games. He was a healthy scratch for 11 contests from late February through most of March, but he's taking advantage of his opportunity now. For the season, the 25-year-old has six goals, 11 points, 50 shots on net and a minus-2 rating across 30 appearances.