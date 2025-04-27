Texier logged an assist and three hits in Sunday's 5-1 win over the Jets in Game 4.

Texier has earned two shots on net, seven hits and a plus-1 rating over his two playoff appearances. His spot in the lineup isn't safe -- Mathieu Joseph is in the mix as well, and both players could end up in the press box if the Blues' postseason run is long enough to allow Dylan Holloway (lower body) to return. After a regular season with just 11 points, 50 shots on net and 20 hits over 31 games, Texier has minimal scoring upside for fantasy.