Texier logged an assist and three hits in Sunday's 5-1 win over the Jets in Game 4.
Texier has earned two shots on net, seven hits and a plus-1 rating over his two playoff appearances. His spot in the lineup isn't safe -- Mathieu Joseph is in the mix as well, and both players could end up in the press box if the Blues' postseason run is long enough to allow Dylan Holloway (lower body) to return. After a regular season with just 11 points, 50 shots on net and 20 hits over 31 games, Texier has minimal scoring upside for fantasy.
More News
-
Blues' Alexandre Texier: Available to return•
-
Blues' Alexandre Texier: Not playing Saturday•
-
Blues' Alexandre Texier: Remains out Wednesday•
-
Blues' Alexandre Texier: Slated to sit Monday•
-
Blues' Alexandre Texier: Suffers upper-body injury•
-
Blues' Alexandre Texier: Goals in consecutive contests•