Texier tallied a power-play goal in the first period to give him his first point since returning from a lingering illness. With the marker, the 25-year-old Texier has five goals, 10 points and 49 shots on goal in 29 appearances this season. Since his return, which also featured a stretch of 11 games as a healthy scratch, Texier has been featured on St. Louis' third line and second power-play unit. The Blues have been thriving offensively during their six-game winning streak, so Texier re-enters the lineup in an excellent position to make a late-season run in points. There are likely better names to look out for on the waiver wire, but keep an eye on Texier if St. Louis continues to shine on offense.