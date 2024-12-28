Texier (illness) won't play Friday versus the Predators, Matthew DeFranks of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.
Texier was considered a game-time decision and did not improve enough throughout the day to play. The 25-year-old will miss one game and should be considered day-to-day ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Sabres.
More News
-
Blues' Alexandre Texier: Game-time decision Friday•
-
Blues' Alexandre Texier: Scores in Monday's win•
-
Blues' Alexandre Texier: Provides helper in loss•
-
Blues' Alexandre Texier: Trouble staying in lineup•
-
Blues' Alexandre Texier: Finds twine Thursday•
-
Blues' Alexandre Texier: Expects to play Tuesday•