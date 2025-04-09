Texier (upper body) won't play Wednesday, per Lou Korac of NHL.com.
It will be the Blues' sixth straight game without Texier. He has six goals and 11 points in 31 appearances in 2024-25. Texier will be an option for a bottom-six spot once he's healthy.
More News
-
Blues' Alexandre Texier: Slated to sit Monday•
-
Blues' Alexandre Texier: Suffers upper-body injury•
-
Blues' Alexandre Texier: Goals in consecutive contests•
-
Blues' Alexandre Texier: Nets first goal since return•
-
Blues' Alexandre Texier: Healthy scratch Thursday•
-
Blues' Alexandre Texier: Remains unavailable•