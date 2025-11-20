Texier is slated to be waived by the Blues on Thursday, Jeremy Rutherford of The Athletic reports.

Jake Neighbours (leg) is slated to return to the lineup Thursday against the Flyers, and Texier is set to lose his spot on the Blues' roster as a result. However, if Texier clears waivers, he's expected to be assigned to AHL Springfield. Over eight appearances with the Blues this year, Texier has recorded an assist, nine hits, a blocked shot and two PIM while averaging 10:15 of ice time.