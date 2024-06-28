Texier was acquired by the Blues from the Blue Jackets on Friday in exchange for a 2025 fourth-round pick, per Brian Hedger of The Columbus Dispatch. The trade also resulted in Texier inking a two-year, $4.2 million contract, according to PuckPedia.

Texier had 12 goals and 30 points in 78 games with Columbus in 2023-24. Before signing his new deal, he was set to become a restricted free agent Monday. The 24-year-old should enter the 2024-25 campaign as a part of the Blues' bottom six.