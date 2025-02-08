Texier (illness) won't play Saturday against Chicago, per Lou Korac of NHL.com.
Texier also missed St. Louis' 3-2 loss to Florida on Thursday. He has four goals and nine points in 27 outings in 2024-25. This is the Blues' final game before the 4 Nations Face-Off, so Texier's next opportunity to return will come Feb. 22 versus Winnipeg.
