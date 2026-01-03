Toropchenko scored a goal, registered an assist and placed two shots on net in Friday's 4-3 win over Vegas.

Toropchenko was the first star of the game for his two-point performance. After scoring the team's first goal, he had the primary assist on linemate Oskar Sundqvist's tally in the second. The 26-year-old winger offers decent category coverage in a limited role, as he has posted four points, 25 shots on goal, 54 hits and 26 blocks through 26 games this season. If he can begin to replicate performances similar to Friday's, he could offer low-end streaming value in deep fantasy leagues that place a premium on banger stats.