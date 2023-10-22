Toropchenko posted an assist, two shots on goal, two hits and a blocked shot in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Penguins.

Toropchenko marked his first point of the season when he set up Colton Parayko's game-winning goal in the second period. The 2017 fourth-round pick has played all four games for the Blues this year, averaging 13:37 of ice time. He'll likely stay in the bottom six this season, but he has a solid scoring touch, evidenced by 10 goals through 69 games last year.