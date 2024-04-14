Share Video

Toropchenko assisted on a first-period goal during Sunday's 4-1 win over Seattle.

The 24-year-old built on career-best totals with Sunday's apple. Through 81 games, Toropchenko has 14 goals and 21 points, both career highs. He's only providing secondary scoring, but his continued growth leaves something to consider as fantasy managers look for depth production next year.

