Toropchenko scored a goal on three shots in Wednesday's 5-4 loss to the Stars.

Toropchenko ended a 12-game point drought with the third-period tally, which tied the contest at 4-4. The 26-year-old forward has remained a regular on the fourth line despite his slump. He's up to three goals, seven points, 42 shots on net, 89 hits, 39 blocked shots and a minus-10 rating through 41 appearances. While he's on pace for his worst full campaign, the Blues decided to keep him around with a two-year contract extension that he signed in January.