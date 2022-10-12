Toropchenko was cleared for contact Wednesday, though he is not yet ready to resume game action, Jim Thomas of The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

By all accounts, Toropchenko's return from offseason shoulder surgery has gone extremely well. He looks poised to return well ahead of his initial expected date in early December, and he could be back before the end of October at the rate he's going. The 23-year-old should be in contention for a fourth-line role once he rejoins the Blues' lineup.