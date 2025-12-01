The Blues announced Monday that Toropchenko is considered week-to-week after sustaining scalding burns to his legs in a home accident.

Toropchenko missed several weeks earlier this season due to an injury, and he's facing another multi-game absence following his accident in his home. Over 17 appearances this year, Toropchenko has logged a goal, an assist, 38 hits, 15 PIM and 13 blocked shots while averaging 11:30 of ice time. Aleksanteri Kaskimaki was called up by the Blues on Monday to provide additional depth while Toropchenko and Jimmy Snuggerud (wrist) are sidelined.