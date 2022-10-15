Toropchenko (shoulder) is expected to play Saturday, according to Tom Timmermann of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

This is a surprise as Toropchenko underwent shoulder surgery in June and the timetable for his return was in early December. He practiced on the fourth line Friday with Nathan Walker and Noel Acciari. The 23-year-old had two goals in 28 games with St. Louis last season.