Toropchenko notched an assist and two hits in Thursday's 5-1 win over the Wild in Game 6.

Toropchenko had been held off the scoresheet in 20 straight appearances. He rushed the net in the second period and generated a rebound for Tyler Bozak to bury on the Blues' third goal. In a fourth-line role, Toropchenko's picked up three shots on net, 14 hits and a plus-3 rating through six playoff contests, so he probably won't have the attention of many fantasy managers as the Blues face the Avalanche in the second round.