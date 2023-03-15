Toropchenko (upper body) is good to go for Wednesday's game versus the Wild, Jim Thomas of The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.
Toropchenko should slot into his usual bottom-six role after missing Tuesday's practice with an upper-body issue. The 23-year-old winger has picked up 12 points through 53 contests this campaign.
More News
-
Blues' Alexei Toropchenko: In doubt with upper-body issue•
-
Blues' Alexei Toropchenko: Scores short-handed goal•
-
Blues' Alexei Toropchenko: Scores fourth goal of 2022-23•
-
Blues' Alexei Toropchenko: Logs helper Saturday•
-
Blues' Alexei Toropchenko: Scores against Nashville•
-
Blues' Alexei Toropchenko: Records assist in win•