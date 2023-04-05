Toropchenko contributed a goal and an assist in a 4-2 victory over Philadelphia on Tuesday.

Toropchenko has been held off the scoresheet only once over his last five games, and he's provided three goals and five points in that span. That's in stark contrast to his offensive struggles from Feb. 28-March 26, during which he was limited to a goal and an assist over 14 outings. Overall in 2022-23, Toropchenko has nine goals and 18 points in 65 appearances.