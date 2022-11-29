Toropchenko was assigned to Springfield of the AHL on Tuesday for a conditioning assignment.
Toropchenko has appeared in 15 games with the Blues this season, recording one goal, 19 shots on net and 36 hits. He has averaged 10:25 of ice time.
