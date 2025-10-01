Toropchenko was kept out of Wednesday's practice session with an undisclosed injury, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports.

According to Korac, Toropchenko was kept off the ice for soreness, so it certainly doesn't sound like a long-term issue. Over the last three seasons, the 26-year-old winger has reached the 20-point threshold just once, and he could struggle to do so in 2025-26 if he remains in a bottom-six role.