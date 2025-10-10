Toropchenko is dealing with upper and lower-body injuries and is questionable to face the Flames on Saturday, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports.

The Blues didn't offer much in the way of details other than to say Toropchenko was sore. At this point, given that the winger might be dealing with multiple injuries, it seems unlikely he'll be ready to face the Flames. Last season, the Russian notched four goals and 14 helpers in 80 regular-season tilts, missing the 20-point threshold for the second time in the last three years.