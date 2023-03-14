Toropchenko was absent from practice Tuesday after suffering an upper-body injury versus Vegas on Sunday, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports.

Toropchenko is mired in an eight-game goal drought dating back to Feb. 23 against Vancouver. During that stretch, the 23-year-old winger has managed just eight shots, which doesn't bode well for him to break out of his slump. If Toropchenko is unavailable heading into Wednesday's matchup with Minnesota it could mean more minutes for Josh Leivo.