Toropchenko (undisclosed) will return to the lineup Saturday versus the Coyotes, Jim Thomas of The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Toropchenko will slot into a third-line role, while Brayden Schenn (upper body) exits the lineup. Toropchenko has just two goals with 60 hits and a minus-5 rating in 24 appearances, so his return shouldn't have much of an impact in fantasy.