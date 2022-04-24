Toropchenko (undisclosed) will return to the lineup Saturday versus the Coyotes, Jim Thomas of The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.
Toropchenko will slot into a third-line role, while Brayden Schenn (upper body) exits the lineup. Toropchenko has just two goals with 60 hits and a minus-5 rating in 24 appearances, so his return shouldn't have much of an impact in fantasy.
More News
-
Blues' Alexei Toropchenko: Could return•
-
Blues' Alexei Toropchenko: Out Tuesday, will travel•
-
Blues' Alexei Toropchenko: Unavailable Sunday•
-
Blues' Alexei Toropchenko: Sidelined with undisclosed issue•
-
Blues' Alexei Toropchenko: Called up from minors•
-
Blues' Alexei Toropchenko: Signs one-year deal•