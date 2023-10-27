Toropchenko notched an assist and two hits in Thursday's 3-0 win over the Flames.

Toropchenko is starting to get his offense going with two assists over his last three games. The 24-year-old winger has played in a bottom-six role this season, and it's not a great sign that he saw just 11:39 of ice time despite the Blues dressing only 11 forwards Thursday. He's at two helpers, six shots on net, nine hits, five blocked shots, four PIM and a plus-1 rating through six outings overall.