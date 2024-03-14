Toropchenko scored a goal and dished out two hits across 10:57 of ice time in Wednesday's 3-1 win over the Kings.
Getting pucks on net is the name of the game, and Toropchenko showed why when he fired a wrister from the blue line and it snuck by Cam Talbot's blocker. This was his fourth goal in seven games and his 13th goal of the season. The big-bodied winger has averaged 12:19 of ice time this season, so he's not a steady fantasy producer despite the recent surge.
