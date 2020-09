The Blues have assigned Toropchenko to HC Kunlun Red Star of the KHL.

Toropchenko spent the 2019-20 season with AHL San Antonio, picking up five goals and nine points while posting a minus-13 rating in 59 games. The 2017 fourth-round pick is likely still at least a few years away from getting a serious look with the big club, but he'll still be recalled ahead of next campaign's training camp.