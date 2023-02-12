Toropchenko notched an assist and three hits in Saturday's 6-5 overtime win over the Coyotes.

The assist ended a five-game point drought for Toropchenko. The 23-year-old winger hasn't done much to grab attention in fantasy this year with eight points through 39 contests. He's added 44 shots on net, 86 hits and a minus-2 rating, but he'd need to move above the fourth line to have a chance at producing better numbers.