Toropchenko posted an assist, nine shots on goal and two hits in Sunday's 6-3 loss to the Stars.

Toropchenko easily led the Blues in shots -- no one else on the team had more than five. The 25-year-old wasn't rewarded for the effort aside from earning an assist on Nathan Walker's second-period tally, ending Toropchenko's six-game drought. The forward is stuck in a goal drought that's up to 49 contests, with his last tally being Nov. 5 versus the Lightning. He's produced just 10 points, 62 shots on net, 149 hits and a minus-1 rating over 60 appearances in a bottom-six role this season.