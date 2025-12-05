default-cbs-image
Toropchenko (leg) was placed on injured reserve Thursday, Matthew DeFranks of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Toropchenko is considered week-to-week after sustaining scalding burns to his legs in an accident at home. The 26-year-old's move to IR frees up a roster spot for the Blues should they need to call up reinforcements.

