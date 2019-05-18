Toropchenko picked up a natural hat trick in Guelph's 5-2 win over Rouyn-Noranda in Memorial Cup action Saturday.

In what was the opening game of the tournament for both teams, Toropchenko scored three times in just over seven minutes in the first period to put the game out of reach early. Originally a fourth-round selection (113th overall) of the Blues in 2017, the Russian scored exactly 17 goals in each of the past two regular seasons for Guelph. Toropchenko signed his entry-level contract with St. Louis in December.