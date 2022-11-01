Toropchenko scored a goal on three shots and added five hits in Monday's 5-1 loss to the Kings.

Toropchenko spoiled Jonathan Quick's shutout bid at 10:42 of the second period. That would be it for the Blues' offense in a lopsided loss. The goal was Toropchenko's first point in eight games this season, as he's mainly been limited to fourth-line minutes. The 23-year-old winger has added 22 hits, nine shots on net, two PIM and a minus-1 rating. He had two goals in 28 contests as a rookie last year, but he's expected to see more consistent playing time in 2022-23.