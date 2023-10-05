Toropchenko suffered a lower-body injury Thursday and will not play in Dallas, Matthew DeFranks of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.
Toropchenko had 10 goals and nine assists in 69 games with St. Louis last season. He will be replaced in the lineup by Nikita Alexandrov on Thursday.
