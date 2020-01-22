Toropchenko has recorded four points over 41 AHL games this year.

Toropchenko -- a fourth-round pick in 2017 -- made a surge last year with Guelph Storm of the OHL through the playoffs and Memorial Cup, as he racked up 19 points over 24 games, but it's been a tough adjustment in the pro ranks. The Russian forward projects as a power forward with his 6-foot-3, 200-pound frame, but at this rate, he's set to spend next season in the AHL as well.