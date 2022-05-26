Toropchenko posted an assist and two shots on goal in Wednesday's 5-4 overtime win over the Avalanche in Game 5.

Toropchenko set up Justin Faulk's game-tying goal with 4:46 left in the third period. This was Toropchenko's first point in the second round and his second assist in 11 playoff contests overall. The 22-year-old winger has mainly been limited to fourth-line action, where he's added 22 hits, eight shots on net and a plus-2 rating, though it's encouraging to see him maintain his place in the lineup.