Toropchenko posted an assist and two shots on goal in Wednesday's 5-4 overtime win over the Avalanche in Game 5.
Toropchenko set up Justin Faulk's game-tying goal with 4:46 left in the third period. This was Toropchenko's first point in the second round and his second assist in 11 playoff contests overall. The 22-year-old winger has mainly been limited to fourth-line action, where he's added 22 hits, eight shots on net and a plus-2 rating, though it's encouraging to see him maintain his place in the lineup.
More News
-
Blues' Alexei Toropchenko: Generates assist•
-
Blues' Alexei Toropchenko: In Saturday's lineup•
-
Blues' Alexei Toropchenko: Could return•
-
Blues' Alexei Toropchenko: Out Tuesday, will travel•
-
Blues' Alexei Toropchenko: Unavailable Sunday•
-
Blues' Alexei Toropchenko: Sidelined with undisclosed issue•