Toropchenko scored a goal in Tuesday's 2-1 OT road win against the Golden Knights.

Toropchenko got the Blues off on a good foot, scoring at 19:39 of the first period to give the visitors a lead with help to Colton Parayko and Oskar Sundqvist. He was good for a plus-1 rating, two shots on goal and a blocked shot, making the most of his 8:38 of ice time in just 12 shifts on the fourth line. Toropchenko has managed three goals and four points in the past eight games.