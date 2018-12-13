Blues' Alexei Toropchenko: Pens ELC with St. Louis

Toropchenko signed an entry-level contract with the Blues on Thursday.

The Blues are struggling mightily, but it's never too early for teams to start building for the future. Toropchenko, who was selected in the fourth round (113th overall) of the 2017 draft, claimed a bronze medal for Russia at the U18 World Junior Championship during the 2016-17 season. Known for his craftiness and quick hands, Tropchenko has tallied 23 goals and 29 assists over 85 games with the OHL's Guelph Storm. If you have an interest in NHL prospects, the 19-year-old is someone to keep an eye on for future seasons.