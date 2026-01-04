Toropchenko distributed an assist, put two shots on net and recorded three hits in Saturday's 2-0 win over Montreal.

Toropchenko picked up the lone helper on Robert Thomas' shorthanded tally when the prior fired a shot that was rebounded in for the score. Overall, Toropchenko has five points, 27 shots on goal, 57 hits and 27 blocks through 27 games this season. Saturday's contest helped him finish back-to-back games with at least one point for the first time this season. The 26-year-old winger has averaged over two minutes per game more than his total for the season, showcasing that the Blues want to get him more involved outside of his checking responsibilities on the fourth line. Toropchenko is trending towards viability in deep fantasy leagues that value category coverage over point production.