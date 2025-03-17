Toropchenko logged an assist, four hits and three blocked shots in Sunday's 7-2 win over the Ducks.

Toropchenko set up a Radek Faksa tally in the second period as the Blues' fourth line got in on the high-scoring fun. This is starting to become normal for Toropchenko, who has two goals and four assists over his last seven outings, though that scoring pace is unlikely to last given his role. The 25-year-old forward is up to 15 points, 73 shots on net, 168 hits, 45 blocked shots and a plus-2 rating over 66 appearances this season.