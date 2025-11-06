Toropchenko scored a shorthanded goal and added six hits in Wednesday's 6-1 loss to the Capitals.

Toropchenko's first point of the season came on a penalty kill early in the third period, as he buried a goal 37 seconds into the frame to break up Logan Thompson's shutout bid. The 26-year-old Toropchenko has filled a bottom-six role this season. In addition to the goal, he has six shots on net, six blocked shots, 16 hits and a minus-5 rating over seven appearances.