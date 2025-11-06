Blues' Alexei Toropchenko: Pots lone goal in loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Toropchenko scored a shorthanded goal and added six hits in Wednesday's 6-1 loss to the Capitals.
Toropchenko's first point of the season came on a penalty kill early in the third period, as he buried a goal 37 seconds into the frame to break up Logan Thompson's shutout bid. The 26-year-old Toropchenko has filled a bottom-six role this season. In addition to the goal, he has six shots on net, six blocked shots, 16 hits and a minus-5 rating over seven appearances.
More News
-
Blues' Alexei Toropchenko: Returning to action Monday•
-
Blues' Alexei Toropchenko: Unavailable Saturday•
-
Blues' Alexei Toropchenko: Won't return Thursday•
-
Blues' Alexei Toropchenko: Still day-to-day•
-
Blues' Alexei Toropchenko: Unavailable Saturday•
-
Blues' Alexei Toropchenko: Won't play Wednesday•