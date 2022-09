Toropchenko (shoulder) skated with the Blues during practice Thursday but hasn't been cleared for contract, Tom Timmermann of The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Toropchenko continues to recover from offseason shoulder surgery. He was initially expected to be out until December, but it appears he's a little ahead of schedule. He'll still need to make sure his shoulder holds up once he's cleared for contact before he's able to make a case to join the Blues during the campaign.