Toropchenko supplied a goal in a 3-2 overtime win over the Rangers on Thursday.
Toropchenko opened the scoring midway through the second period. It was his 10th goal and 19th point in 66 contests this season. Toropchenko is on a roll with four goals and six points over his last six outings.
