Toropchenko picked up an assist in Thursday's 3-1 win over the Blackhawks.

Toropchenko helped set up Josh Leivo's opening tally in the first period, following a defensive-zone turnover by the Blackhawks. The 23-year-old Toropchenko now has three assists in his last four contests after going 19 games without a helper. The winger wont offer much offensive upside in a fourth-line role but he should hold a spot in the lineup thanks to his physical presence (53 hits). Toropchenko has four points (one goal, three assists) in 23 games this season.