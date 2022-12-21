Toropchenko produced an assist and three hits in Tuesday's 5-2 loss to the Kraken.
This was Toropchenko's first point in five games since he returned from his conditioning stint with AHL Springfield. The heavy-hitting winger has just one goal and one assist in 20 contests overall, and he's been limited to exclusively fourth-line duties for much of the season. He's added 24 shots on net and 48 hits, but the lack of offense means he's not much of an option in fantasy.
