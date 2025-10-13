Toropchenko, who is dealing with upper and lower-body injuries, won't be in the lineup Monday versus the Canucks, per Kevin Woodley of NHL.com.

It remains to be seen if Toropchenko is close to a return, as it's unclear how he's progressing in his recovery. Alexandre Texier will remain in the lineup as a result of Toropchenko's absence. The 26-year-old Toropchenko's next chance to play will be at home Wednesday versus the Blackhawks.