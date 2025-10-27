Toropchenko (upper body) will be available for Monday's game against the Penguins, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports.

Toropchenko has missed the last seven games due to his injuries, but he'll return to action for Monday's home matchup, which will provide a boost for the Blues since Jake Neighbours (lower body) and Robert Thomas (upper body) have been ruled out. Toropchenko made 80 regular-season appearances for St. Louis last year, recording four goals, 14 assists, 223 hits, 53 blocked shots and 25 PIM while averaging 12:30 of ice time.